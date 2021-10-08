Conroe woman arrested for 8th time for DWI, documents show

Felisha Fisher, 51, has been charged with driving while intoxicated in Montgomery County, which is a third degree felony.

HOUSTON – A Conroe woman was arrested for the eighth time for driving while intoxicated in Porter, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Felisha Fisher, 51, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, which is a third degree felony.

On Thursday night, just after 9 p.m., a sergeant assigned to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s DWI Unit was patrolling the area of Sorters Road when an oncoming vehicle nearly crashed into the sergeant’s vehicle, officials said. When the sergeant turned around, the vehicle continued to swerve into oncoming lane of traffic but was able to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Sorters Road and Kingwood Drive, officials said.

During the traffic stop, a portable breath test device showed the driver, Fisher, to have a blood alcohol level of almost twice the legal limit, officials said. Fisher was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Ad

Records show that this was Fisher’s eighth arrest for DWI in Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

During Fisher’s arrest, the sergeant said she became belligerent by striking her head against the prisoner partition causing self-inflicted injuries to her face. To prevent any further injury, deputies said they placed a padded helmet on the suspect as well as restrained her arms and feet.

A blood warrant was obtained at the Kingwood Hospital and after being cleared by medical staff, Fisher was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, officials said.

Constable Hayden’s DWI Unit has made a major impact on the area, arresting hundreds of impaired drivers each year. Constable Hayden stated, “Thanks to our DWI Sergeant’s actions, this habitual offender is off the street, hopefully for good.”