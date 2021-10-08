Clear icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Bizarre incident’: Man injured in Atascocita vehicle explosion, sheriff says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, HCSO, vehicle explosion, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Greenfield Trail, Atascocita
An investigation is underway after a man sustained serious burns when his vehicle burst into flames and exploded early Friday in an Atascocita neighborhood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
An investigation is underway after a man sustained serious burns when his vehicle burst into flames and exploded early Friday in an Atascocita neighborhood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man sustained serious burns when his vehicle burst into flames and exploded early Friday in an Atascocita neighborhood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Friday morning, deputies were dispatched to a location in the 20900 block of Greenfield Trail in reference to multiple reports of a vehicle fire and explosion.

According to preliminary information, the man left a residence after an argument with his girlfriend. As he was driving away, his car exploded, Gonzalez said. The man, who sustained serious burns in the incident, got out of the vehicle and collapsed.

He was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter