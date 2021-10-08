‘Bizarre incident’: Man injured in Atascocita vehicle explosion, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a man sustained serious burns when his vehicle burst into flames and exploded early Friday in an Atascocita neighborhood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man sustained serious burns when his vehicle burst into flames and exploded early Friday in an Atascocita neighborhood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Friday morning, deputies were dispatched to a location in the 20900 block of Greenfield Trail in reference to multiple reports of a vehicle fire and explosion.

According to preliminary information, the man left a residence after an argument with his girlfriend. As he was driving away, his car exploded, Gonzalez said. The man, who sustained serious burns in the incident, got out of the vehicle and collapsed.

Bizarre incident this morning. @HCSOTexas units responded to several reports of a vehicle on fire/explosion at the 20900 blk of Greenfield Trail. It appears a male driver left a residence after an argument with his girlfriend and his truck possibly erupted into flames and — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2021

He was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.