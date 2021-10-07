Looking for a job? Kroger to hire hundreds in Houston ahead of holiday season

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows a Kroger store in Houston. Billionaire Warren Buffett's company has again increased the size of its bet on grocery giant Kroger, while scaling back several of its health care industry investments. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in a quarterly update with regulators Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, that it picked up nearly 11 million shares of Kroger stock during the second quarter, raising its holdings to 61.8 million shares. Buffett's company has been steadily adding to its Kroger holdings in recent quarters. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a job, Kroger in Houston will host a holiday hiring event on Oct. 13.

Kroger announces Wednesday that the hybrid hiring event will include virtual and on-site interviews from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Kroger plans to hire 500 associates across Houston for positions ranging from retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger Houston “It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in Texas, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Ad

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training include:

Wages & Benefits : Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to Ph.D.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to Kroger continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, an advance payment option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

To learn more about the hiring event and to register, visit Kroger’s career site.