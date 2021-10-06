Crude oil leak at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Texas City prompts road closures, officials say

A crude oil leak at the Marathon refinery in Texas City has prompted road closures in the area on Oct. 6, 2021, officials said.

Texas City emergency management officials said the South Loop in the industrial sector of Texas City is closed due to the leak.

Bruce Clawson, the interim director of homeland security for Texas City, said the leak was caused by a failure of a pump seal within Marathon’s GBR refinery.

Clawson said the leak is isolated within the refinery for now.

As a precaution, Loop 197 from 4th Avenue South to FM 519 is closed to all non-essential traffic, officials said. Officials said other roads near the Marathon Petroleum’s refinery are also closed.

As of now, there is no shelter-in-place order, officials said.

Clawson said there is no significant danger to the public.