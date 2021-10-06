FBI searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in northeast Houston on Sept. 20

HOUSTON – The FBI Houston Crimes Against Children squad is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Houston.

The FBI said Leilana Graham was last seen on Sept. 20 at 10510 Rockaway Dr.

Authorities said the teenager was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown colored pants, black shoes and a clear backpack.

Graham is approximately 5′3″ tall, weighs 147 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.