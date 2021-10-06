Family of murdered Houston woman upset accused suspect was out on bond for previous capital murder charge

The man was accused of snatching the woman purse before running her over

HARRIS COUNTY – The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina told KPRC 2 not a day goes by that she’s not on their mind.

“I’m sad. I’m hurt because we spent 42 years together and it was a beautiful life. She was such a sweet person,” Martha’s husband, Evodio Medina, said in Spanish.

Martha was killed almost two weeks ago on Sept. 23. Deputies said the 71-year-old woman was run over and killed after being robbed at a McDonald’s restaurant located at 430 Uvalde.

Andrew Williams, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with capital murder. He is currently being held at the Harris County jail.

Williams was out on a $150,000 bond in connection to a previous capital murder charge when Martha was killed.

“It was just a couple of years ago, so it does make us really mad,” said daughter Liliana Medina.

The Medina family told KPRC 2 they believe the justice system failed their mom.

“It could have been avoided if the judges had done their job properly,” said daughter Lourdes Medina.