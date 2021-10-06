Chemical process upset reported at Nouryon Polymer Chemicals in La Porte, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

LA PORTE, Texas – Local officials are responding to a chemical process upset reported at Nouryon Polymer Chemicals’ Battleground site in La Porte, Texas.

Officials with Nouryon, located at 730 Independence Pkwy South, said around 7:30 a.m. a chemical process upset incident happened at the facility. Sirens may be noticeable in the area as authorities are responding.

The company says they are working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.