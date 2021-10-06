30 cats, kittens rescued from ‘horrific living conditions’ in Willowbrook area

HOUSTON – Thirty cats and kittens were rescued from a home in the Willowbrook area on Tuesday.

The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators said the 30 cats and kittens were living in a home that was filled with debris, feces and urine.

According to Chief Veterinarian Dr. Roberta Westbrook, most all of the felines are suffering from untreated URIs or upper respiratory infections.

All of the animals were surrendered by the owner and are now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA where they will all receive individualized treatment before they are placed into foster homes and become available for adoption.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.