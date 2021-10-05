Man dead, woman injured after shooting in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead and a woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in west Houston Monday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive around 8 p.m.

Police said a man was found dead at the scene and a woman was transported to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody, police added.

Mid West officers are at a shooting scene 3000 Greenridge. Adult male deceased at the scene, adult female transported in serious condition. Suspect in custody. 202 pic.twitter.com/sg9zkDlxl6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.