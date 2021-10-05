Get a good look: Pharmacy robber pulls gun on employee, steals prescription meds

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say pulled a gun on a pharmacy employee and stole prescription drugs, and the entire heist was captured on camera.

The robbery happened on Sept. 27, around 5:40 a.m. at a drug store in the 5200 block of Buffalo Speedway.

The man walked to the pharmacy, pulled out a revolver, and demanded prescription medication. He then walked around the counter and forced the employee to open the safe. He then removed all of the prescription medication and put it into a black trash bag and then left the story and fled toward a black four-door Ford F-150 truck.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s. He is 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 160 to 190 pounds and wore NY baseball cap.

The vehicle is described as a black Ford F-150 truck crew cab.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.