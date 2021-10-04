Oak Ridge HS principal apologizes after making remarks students, parents considered racist

HOUSTON – Some controversy unfolded at Oak Ridge High School on Thursday during the school’s 90s throwback event.

Students told KPRC 2 that the comments made by their principal made them feel like they were navigating through the Civil Rights era.

In a video captured by students, Oak Ride High School principal, Anthony LiVechhi, could be heard saying, “It’s embarrassing. It’s frustrating. You got people taking pictures (and) posing like they’re Dr. Dre from the 90s. Doesn’t make our school look good.”

The comments had some students and parents in an uproar.

“(It’s) kind of downplaying on the way my mom and dad dressed when they were in school,” senior Nekia Baker said.

“The analogy of comparing us to Dr. Dre was used to bring us down and to degrade the way we were dressing and to degrade our school spirit and our 90s day,” said junior Nia Dixon.

Dr. Dre is a grammy award-winning rapper who rose to fame in the 90s and was announced as one of this year’s halftime Superbowl performers.

“I run track. I have some records for the school, and when we were walking by, he said y’all look like criminals. I’m like, how is us dressing and expressing predominantly 90s and 2000s Black culture equated to being a criminal?” asked student Trinidad Robinson.

Monday, activist Quanell X was joined by parents for a meeting with school officials. About 100 students sat and kneeled in solidarity during the meeting. After the meeting, LiVecchi apologized.

“I love you all. That’s not how you need to be treated. It won’t happen again,” said LiVecchi in a recorded cell phone video.

Students said the situation may not be over. According to several students, during Monday’s peaceful protest there were some other students making racist remarks and terroristic threats in person and on social media. X said those students are being investigated by law enforcement and he expects legal action to be taken.

“Those young children have a victory today because that principal did go before them and apologize for what he said and how he handled the situation,” X said.