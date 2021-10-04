Houston Fire Department communication captain accused in prostitution sting, KPRC 2 has learned

HOUSTON – A Houston Fire Department communication captain is accused of soliciting prostitution after a weekend police sting, KPRC 2 has learned.

Emmanuel Joel was arrested Saturday -- one of six men arrested as part of a Vice Division’s effort to address prostitution in the area -- police said Monday.

Joel is a 13-year veteran of the fire department. KPRC 2 has learned from HFD that he has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Emmanuel Joel (Houston Police Department)

“It would be irresponsible for the department to comment on another agency’s ongoing investigation, except to say this is not representative of the over 3,000 men and women who serve our community with honor and distinction,” acting Fire Chief Michelle McLeod told KPRC 2.