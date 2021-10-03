Car seen racing on North Freeway crashes after police chase, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police say they took four men into custody after a chase that resulted in a crash early Sunday morning.

Officers were reportedly trying to pull over a pair of vehicles seen racing on the North Freeway southbound, but the driver of one of the vehicles sped off, initiating a nearly 20 minute pursuit.

Investigators say the driver threw a gun out from his vehicle while fleeing from officers. It is not yet known if police were able to recover that weapon.

A Pursuit Intervention Technique -- or PIT maneuver -- was conducted by police just before the Rankin Road exit. A PIT maneuver involves a police car gently tapping the rear of the pursued car to disrupt the car’s traction and cause the vehicle to spin out and stop.

The vehicle pursued Sunday morning rolled on the side of the highway. No injuries were reported.

HPD says four men in the vehicle surrendered and were taken into custody.