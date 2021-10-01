Vehicle navigation service helps Spring couple track their stolen car

Houston – A Spring couple is trying to figure out who stole their car from Hobby Airport.

David Cohn left on a business trip last month and parked his car in the blue lot at Hobby. He was expecting to be gone only for a week, but the trip was extended to a month. When he returned last Friday and walked into the garage, his car was nowhere to be found.

“They had no record of my car ever being there,” he said.

Cohn eventually filed a report with HPD and contacted his vehicle security and navigation service Uconnect, which at first disabled his ability to locate the car for security concerns. But on Monday, Cohn decided to randomly check his Uconnect app and it showed him exactly where his car was located.

Cohn found his vehicle at a small strip center in the 3400 block of Liberty Road in Fifth Ward.

“I was stunned,” Cohn said. “I really didn’t expect it to be in as good a shape as it still was.”

In good shape with just a scratch and a small dent. Whoever had the car had removed the registration tag, the toll tag, and the car’s license plate.

Ad

“Anything that could possibly link it, they stripped off and they replaced it with a temporary dealer tag that was actually registered to that car,” Cohn said.

HPD is investigating, but the Cohen’s said they haven’t been updated after leading officers to the stolen car. They have security concerns because their garage door opener was inside the car when it was stolen. The couple also believes this may be part of a larger theft operation.