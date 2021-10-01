FDA explains why ivermectin is not authorized for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms

Ivermectin, a livestock medication that can be used to treat lice and other conditions in humans, has exploded in popularity as people have tried to self-medicate against COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

In a news release, the FDA says they have “carefully evaluated” scientific data on the drug, normally found in pill form and topical form used to treat parasitic worms and lice in humans and animals.

RELATED: Family angry after grandfather who was denied Ivermectin dies from COVID-19, despite judges order to administer drug

The organization emphasized that taking larger doses of the medicine “is not okay.” They also concluded that humans cannot take the same Ivermectin medicine specially made for animals, and vice versa.

Ad

“Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows,” the organization said. “The FDA reviews drugs not only for safety or effectiveness but also their inactive ingredients. We don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how Ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”

The FDA strongly urges people to talk to their health care provider on effective ways to treat COVID-19, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine.