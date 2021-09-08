Family angry after grandfather who was denied Ivermectin dies from COVID-19, despite judges order to administer drug

SUGAR LAND – There’s a lot of controversy over the use of the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a group of people in favor of the treatment protested outside of Memorial Hermann in Sugarland.

Meanwhile, doctors and hospital leaders said there’s a good reason why they don’t use the drug to treat COVID.

Gabrielle Snider led the demonstration on Tuesday. She is in the process of making funeral arrangements for her grandfather, Pete Lopez, who recently celebrated his 74th birthday. Lopez died on Monday after more than a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Lopez’s family previously filed a lawsuit over being able to use the drug Ivermectin to treat his condition and said a judge ruled in their favor.

Snider claims another doctor from the VA approved the use, but Memorial Hermann would not.

Court records do not reveal whether Lopez was vaccinated or not. KPRC 2 asked Snider about her grandfather’s vaccination status, but she would not answer, saying she believes that information is irrelevant to the level of care he received. She did say she feels her grandfather’s death could have possibly been prevented.

Ad

“We will never know if this medication would’ve worked for him or not. A judge ruled in my family’s favor to administer a prescription (Ivermectin), and my grandfather passed away yesterday,” Snider said.

Snider was joined outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital by a group of people who also believe in using the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients.

Ivermectin is approved for animals, and in specific doses for humans to get rid of parasites.

“If they want to use Ivermectin, then that’s their choice. If they want to use Hydroxychloroquine, then that’s their choice,” said demonstration Chiquita Taylor.

Memorial Hermann said administering Ivermectin for COVID-19 goes against their doctors’ clinical judgment and issued the following statement:

“Memorial Hermann is unable to comment on pending litigation or specific cases due to patient privacy laws. It is important to note that physicians diagnose and treat patients consistent with best medical practices. It is the role of medical providers to determine safe and effective courses of treatment for patients, and then assist patients and their loved ones, if applicable, to make informed decisions about treatment options available to them. The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Data currently available does not demonstrate that ivermectin is safe or effective against COVID-19 infection. Outside of ongoing clinical trials, the FDA, CDC and WHO discourage the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Even one life lost to COVID-19 is one too many. At this point, COVID-19 is a disease of the unvaccinated and severe illness and death are preventable through vaccination. We urge all members of our community to please get vaccinated if they have not done so already.” Snider says she will continue to fight for using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.”