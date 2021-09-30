Man arrested, another wanted in connection with Cypress Station hotel homicide

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in north Houston in early August.

Anthony Coats, 35, is charged with capital murder in the Aug. 7 shooting death of Bryanna Fogg. Investigators are searching for a second man, Timothy Rayvon Johnson, 20, wanted in Fogg’s shooting death. Authorities said Johnson is believed to be in Harris County.

Coats has a criminal history darting back to 2003. Prior charges include resisting arrest or transport, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and evading arrest in a vehicle. Johnson has a criminal history dating back to 2018. Prior charges include evading arrest and theft.

At approximately 8:44 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 7, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’'s Office were dispatched to In-Town Suites, located at 16909 Rolling Creek Drive, in reference to reports a shooting occurred in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they located a woman, later identified as Fogg, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Some witnesses nearby heard the shooting, though they did not see it. They told deputies they saw the wounded woman crawling through the parking lot.

Investigators said the woman had recently relocated to the Houston area from out of state and had been staying at the extended-stay hotel with several family members.

Following the shooting, two men were seen fleeing the scene on foot. Investigators later identified Coats and Johnson as suspects in the case.

Anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or CrimeS toppers at 713-221-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.