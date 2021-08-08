Woman found shot dead at hotel in north Harris County, deputies say

A woman was found shot dead Saturday night at a hotel in north Harris County, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at the hotel on the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive near FM 1960.

Deputies said they found the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide and CSU investigators are en route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.