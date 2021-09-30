Houston Health Department to provide up to $150 in gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations

HOUSTON – Houston Health Department is offering up to $150 to help increase the city’s vaccination rate.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Houston Health Department said its incentive program has about 6,000 $100 gift cards remaining for people waiting to get their first Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine dose or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Also, people who come back to get their second dose will receive an additional $50 gift card, according to the tweet.

To qualify for the second dose incentive, people must have received their first dose on or after August 2, 2021, at an eligible Houston Health Department site and complete the series within 42 days.

People who get their first dose at PlazAmericas or Tidwell Park must get their second dose at the same site within 42 days to receive the second dose incentive. These two sites will not provide second dose incentives for people who received their first dose at other sites.

Unlike Harris County judge’s Lina Hidalgo $100 incentive program, Houston Health Department said their program does not have an expiration date.

The Houston Health Department fixed vaccination sites listed below are eligible for the incentive program:

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments available at 832-393-4220.