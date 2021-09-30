Houston-area property managers accused of discriminating against people with disabilities, violating Fair Housing Act

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area property managers have been charged by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with violating the Fair Housing Act.

They’re accused of refusing to rent out a home to a group of people with disabilities in 2017.

Joe Vasquez and Sheila Vasquez were both charged, according to court documents, for discriminatory conduct and refusing to rent to individuals who are disabled.

The charges came after a contractor for Texas Health and Human Services Commission who provides housing and services to individuals with disabilities filed a complaint with HUD in 2017, saying she was denied the opportunity to rent a single-family home because of her clients’ disabilities, according to HUD in a news release.

The Fair Housing Act does not allow housing providers and property managers to unlawfully deny housing based on disabilities

The case will be presented by a U.S. administrative law judge and will find if discrimination has occurred, the release stated.

Those who believe they have experienced discrimination can contact the Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at 800-669-9777.