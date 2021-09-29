MUGSHOT: Man charged in Sunnyside convenience store shooting that left 17-year-old dead

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Sunnyside on Monday.

Al Vernon Brown, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers said charges of murder and aggravated assault of a police officer are pending.

On Monday, Houston police said Brown entered a convenience store located at 9635 Scott Street with two pistols in his hands. Police said he then demanded five customers and three employees to lock the door and get on the ground. Brown then threatened to shoot anyone who tried to leave, according to police.

Police said several people outside the store saw what was happening, and a 17-year-old who had his own weapon entered the store and demanded Brown to release the hostages.

Police said the teenager, who was identified by his family members as Andrell Lamon, pointed his gun at Brown, who then fired both of his guns at the teen and an unknown hostage who fled the store.

Ad

Lamon was struck in the torso and fled outside where he later collapsed. Lamon was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said when officers arrived, Brown surrendered.