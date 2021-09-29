Man wanted in death of ex-girlfriend after she was found shot to death multiple times in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON – A Houston man is wanted in connection with his ex-girlfriend’s murder, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Cameron Davis is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend Ryniscia Sanford to death.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, deputies were dispatched to 910 Cypress Station in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they found Sanford dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told deputies Sanford was arguing with Davis prior to the shooting

Investigators said after locating several surveillance videos from inside the complex, they learned Sanford was involved in an ongoing domestic situation involving Davis.

An arrest warrant for Davis has been filed by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit for the murder of Sanford.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call CrimeStoppers of Houston.