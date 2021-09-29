Partly Cloudy icon
82º

Local News

LIST: Blessing of the Animals services happening in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Religion, Blessing of the Animals
A dog looks as a Catholic priest sprinkles holy water during a drive-through blessing done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Eastwood mall in Quezon city, Philippines Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pets are traditionally blessed every first Sunday of October to celebrate the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the patron saint of animals and environment by the Catholic Church (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A dog looks as a Catholic priest sprinkles holy water during a drive-through blessing done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Eastwood mall in Quezon city, Philippines Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pets are traditionally blessed every first Sunday of October to celebrate the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the patron saint of animals and environment by the Catholic Church (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston pet owners can have their pets blessed during an upcoming annual service.

Churches across Houston are holding services for the Oct. 4 holiday known as Saint Francis of Assisi Day.

Here are a few Blessing of the Animals services happening at Houston-area churches:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

2405 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9 a.m.

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church

6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:00 a.m. - noon

Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church

11507 Huffmeister Road, Houston

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11 a.m.

Christ the King Lutheran Church

2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston

Saturday, October 3 at 1 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

3901 S Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 2 p.m.

St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

1801 Sage Rd, Houston

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 2:15 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral

1117 Texas Ave, Houston

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 4 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Community

3600 Brinkman St, Houston

Monday, October 4, 2021, 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email