LIST: Blessing of the Animals services happening in Houston

Houston pet owners can have their pets blessed during an upcoming annual service.
Churches across Houston are holding services for the Oct. 4 holiday known as Saint Francis of Assisi Day.
Here are a few Blessing of the Animals services happening at Houston-area churches:
2405 Navigation Blvd, Houston
Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9 a.m.
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:00 a.m. - noon
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
11507 Huffmeister Road, Houston
Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11 a.m.
Christ the King Lutheran Church
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston
Saturday, October 3 at 1 p.m.
3901 S Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
Sunday, October 3, 2021, 2 p.m.
St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1801 Sage Rd, Houston
Sunday, October 3, 2021, 2:15 p.m.
1117 Texas Ave, Houston
Sunday, October 3, 2021, 4 p.m.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Community
3600 Brinkman St, Houston
Monday, October 4, 2021, 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.