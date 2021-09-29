LIST: Blessing of the Animals services happening in Houston

A dog looks as a Catholic priest sprinkles holy water during a drive-through blessing done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Eastwood mall in Quezon city, Philippines Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pets are traditionally blessed every first Sunday of October to celebrate the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the patron saint of animals and environment by the Catholic Church (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

