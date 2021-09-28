Woman accused of stabbing woman in stomach, injuring 2 others during robbery attempt in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested and charged after three women in their 60s were assaulted during a robbery attempt in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Roshanda Monique Black, 40, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with intent to commit assault.

Police said officers responded on Sunday in the 1800 block of 1839 Jacquelyn Drive around 3:45 p.m. about an assault at the apartment complex where they said they saw Black attacking the women.

Police said during the robbery a 67-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach. Police said the second victim, 64, suffered trauma to the head, and the third victim, 64, suffered lacerations to her forearms and was treated at the scene.

The woman who was stabbed and the woman with head trauma are in stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

Officers detained Black and called for Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Black, who suffered self-inflicted wounds, was transported to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, where she was treated and released to police custody.