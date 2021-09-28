Mostly Cloudy icon
Sister of missing Houston man Robert “Bob” Lowery calls for help in search for father of two

Andrea Cavallier, NBC News

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Courtney Zubowski, Reporter

Robert "Bob" Lowery
Robert "Bob" Lowery (Find Robert "Bob" Lowery Facebook page)

More than a month after 46-year-old Robert “Bob” Lowery vanished while visiting Wyoming, authorities received a tip that there had been a sighting of the Houston father back on August 20, 2021, on the Black Canyon Trail in Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park.

Although his family has been searching for weeks, Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse told Dateline the recent coverage of Gabby Petito is what aided in the tipsters coming forward with the new information.

“You never know what little bit of information could help,” Sachse said, adding that they’ve received a lot of attention in the past weeks because of Gabby’s case. “Hopefully, more tips will come in to help these other families.”

KPRC 2 did confirm with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office that Lowery went missing 40 miles from where Petito’s body was found.

