Exclusive Furniture donates money, supplies to help in the ongoing relief effort after Hurricane Ida

As recovery continues in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida slammed the Gulf Coast state, help is in region thanks to generous donations and support from a Houston-area business.

Earlier this month, Sam Zavary, president and CEO of Exclusive Furniture, virtually presented a $10,000 check to Global Empowerment Mission which is working in the region hit by Ida.

Exclusive Furniture makes Hurricane Ida relief donation to Global Empowerment Mission (Exclusive Furniture)

Ida came ashore on Aug. 29 -- 16 years to the day after the same area was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm causing flooding, wind damage, and widespread power outages.

In addition to the funds designated for Ida relief effort, Exclusive Furniture also collected supplies at its locations around the Houston-area.

The donation that was sent to Houma, Louisiana, last week included the following:

10 large donation boxes filled toiletries, baby wipes, diapers, formula, baby supplies, hygiene supplies, and more

10,000 bottles of water

5,000 diapers

50 twin mattresses

Global Empowerment Mission handled the distribution of the supplies.

“Houstonians truly are the best people. I am humbled by the amount of supplies that were brought this weekend at our 7 retail location and distribution center,” said Zavary in a news release issued shortly after the relief drive. “We at Exclusive Furniture will be sending out this aid to the most affected as quickly as possible. Just as our neighbors in Louisiana were here for us during Harvey we are here for them during Ida.”