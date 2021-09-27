Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

10 of our favorite fall pictures from KPRC 2 Insiders

Tags: Insider, KPRC 2 Insider
FROM CLICK2PINS: Smokey the dog, Galveston (Photo from Gary Chitty)
FROM CLICK2PINS: Smokey the dog, Galveston (Photo from Gary Chitty) (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

We love getting photos from our KPRC 2 Insiders on Click2Pins. Below are ten of our favorite pictures submitted during the first few days of fall.

Gary Chitty sent in the main image at the top of this article of Smokey the dog enjoying a colorful sky over Galveston’s West Bay.

There have been some amazing colors in the morning and night sky.

Sailboat race on Galveston Bay
baytownbill2

Sailboat race on Galveston Bay

0 s
Unknown
Beautiful end to a beautiful day.
RonWooten

Beautiful end to a beautiful day.

0 s
Galveston
Photo does not have a caption
VictorGutierrez
0 s
1
Houston
This morning’s moon through the pines in Montgomery.
patcassity

This morning’s moon through the pines in Montgomery.

0 s
Montgomery

Check out the smile on Chop after being out in the beautiful sunshine this weekend!

Chop the dog - after enjoying a nice fall day in El Lago (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

Some wildlife was also spotted enjoying our slightly cooler days.

Morning Joe with the Hummingbirds
TG08

Morning Joe with the Hummingbirds

0 s
Magnolia
It’s a beautiful morning! Backyard beauty!
troyf

It’s a beautiful morning! Backyard beauty!

0 s
Angleton

And of course, fall means it’s pumpkin season! We expect to see a lot more pumpkin pics and fall decor posted to Click2Pins soon!

Sic 'em autumn . . .
stancil

Sic 'em autumn . . .

0 s
Spring
A catch ~ From the Pumpkin Patch
WEEintheCity.

A catch ~ From the Pumpkin Patch

0 s
League City

You can access Click2Pins through your KPRC 2 Insider profile page and on Frank’s free forecast weather app.

Not seeing the images above? Click HERE.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.