10 of our favorite fall pictures from KPRC 2 Insiders

FROM CLICK2PINS: Smokey the dog, Galveston (Photo from Gary Chitty)

We love getting photos from our KPRC 2 Insiders on Click2Pins. Below are ten of our favorite pictures submitted during the first few days of fall.

Gary Chitty sent in the main image at the top of this article of Smokey the dog enjoying a colorful sky over Galveston’s West Bay.

There have been some amazing colors in the morning and night sky.

baytownbill2 Sailboat race on Galveston Bay

RonWooten Beautiful end to a beautiful day.

VictorGutierrez

patcassity This morning's moon through the pines in Montgomery.

Check out the smile on Chop after being out in the beautiful sunshine this weekend!

Chop the dog - after enjoying a nice fall day in El Lago (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

Some wildlife was also spotted enjoying our slightly cooler days.

TG08 Morning Joe with the Hummingbirds

troyf It's a beautiful morning! Backyard beauty!

And of course, fall means it’s pumpkin season! We expect to see a lot more pumpkin pics and fall decor posted to Click2Pins soon!

stancil Sic 'em autumn . . .

WEEintheCity. A catch ~ From the Pumpkin Patch

You can access Click2Pins through your KPRC 2 Insider profile page and on Frank’s free forecast weather app.

