JOB FAIR: Houston ISD seeks high school teachers

Houston Independent School District will host a job fair to recruit high school teachers on Saturday, October 2.
Candidates who attend will meet principals and other district leaders for on-the-spot interviews.
- Scroll down for additional job fair details and a link to register.
HISD says it is seeking high school teachers in all certification areas including business education, computer science, engineering, health, science and technology education.
Salaries start at $56,869. In addition, the district notes all qualified HISD teachers – including those hired because of the job fair - are eligible to receive a $2,500 recruitment/retention stipend, pending Texas Education Agency approval of the Cares Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund application by HISD.
HISD Teacher Job Fair
- WHEN: Saturday, October 2, 2021 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- WHERE: Madison High School - 13719 White Heather Drive, Houston, 77450
- REGISTER: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT
- APPLICATION: People interested in working for HISD as a high school teacher should file an application online.