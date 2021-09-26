JOB FAIR: Houston ISD seeks high school teachers

Houston Independent School District will host a job fair to recruit high school teachers on Saturday, October 2.

Candidates who attend will meet principals and other district leaders for on-the-spot interviews.

Scroll down for additional job fair details and a link to register.

HISD says it is seeking high school teachers in all certification areas including business education, computer science, engineering, health, science and technology education.

Salaries start at $56,869. In addition, the district notes all qualified HISD teachers – including those hired because of the job fair - are eligible to receive a $2,500 recruitment/retention stipend, pending Texas Education Agency approval of the Cares Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund application by HISD.

HISD Teacher Job Fair