HCSO: Man is in critical condition after drive-by shooting in east Harris County

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after Harris County Sherriff’s Deputies say he was shot inside his home in what appears to be a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies say the suspect drove by the victim’s residence on the 14600 block of Waldine Street in east Harris County and fired multiple rounds towards the home, striking him.

The suspect fled the scene and deputies do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

The male was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition, deputies say.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.