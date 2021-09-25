Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club celebrates spooky season with spine-chilling Halloween lineup

Cinephiles, take your love of movies outdoors with a trip to one of the Space City’s coolest theaters: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown. The popular open-air, rooftop venue reopened in September after closing in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Come October, the venue will screen several spooky favorites, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween and The Addams Family.

Rooftop Cinema Club is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd. in the BLVD Place shopping complex, directly above Whole Foods, at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and San Felipe Street in the Uptown District. Moviegoers can park in the BLVD Place parking garage free of charge.

Ticket information and schedule

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown operates daily and screens as many as three movies a night. Doors open an hour before the first screening, which usually begins between 7:45 and 8 p.m., and fifteen minutes before the second screening, which typically starts at 10:30 p.m. The venue, which normally only allows adults, will offer new matinee screenings Friday through Sunday each week. The matinee screenings will begin at 5 p.m. and cater to younger audiences.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will offer a variety of ticket options -- a single lounge seat with or without popcorn, a new beanbag option with popcorn, or an Adirondack chair that comes with popcorn and a side table. Prices range from $17.50 to $25.25, depending on the ticket type and day of the week. , ranging from $13.50–$17.50. Kids tickets for the matinee screenings are $13.50 to $17.50.

Rooftop Cinema Club’s October movie lineup

October 4: Grease; Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

October 5: La La Land; A Quiet Place Part II

October 6: Cruella; A Nightmare on Elm Street

October 7: E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial; Urban Cowboy; House Party

October 8: The Goonies; Love Jones; The Great Gatsby

October 9: Hocus Pocus; Coming to America

October 10: Black Panther; Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

October 11: Pretty Woman; Zombieland

October 12: Poetic Justice; Step Brothers

October 13: A Quiet Place Part II; Get Out

October 14: Corpse Bride; Cruella; Donnie Darko

October 15: The Nightmare Before Christmas; Beetlejuice; Blade

October 16: Space Jam; The Princess Bride; Top Gun; The Thing

October 17: Night at the Museum; Hocus Pocus; Death Becomes Her

October 18: The Notebook; The Lost Boys

October 19: Ghost; Texas Chain Saw Massacre

October 20: Clue; Child’s Play

October 21: Back to the Future; Hocus Pocus; Candyman

October 22: The Addams Family; Jurassic Park; Friday The 13th

October 23: Paranorman; Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone; Beetlejuice; Poltergeist

October 24: Labyrinth; The Rocky Horror Picture Show

October 25: Hocus Pocus; It

October 26: Edward Scissorhands; Carrie

October 27: The Craft; Eve’s Bayou

October 28: Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets; Scream; Scream 2

October 29: Coraline; T.B.D. (People’s Choice: Stephen King); Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

October 30: Halloweentown; Practical Magic; The Exorcist (theatrical cut)

October 31: Hocus Pocus; Halloween

For additional information, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

