HFD: Several units damaged in Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON – Several units were damaged in a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday evening, according to Houston Fire.

Deputy Chief James Pennington said there was heavy fire coming from the third floor of a building at the Ashford Santa Ana apartments on Woodchase Drive when firefighters arrived just after 6:30 p.m.

He said the fire got into the attic, which prompted a second alarm.

In the end, Pennington said one unit was charred and at least three others had some damage from either smoke or water.

None of the tenants were hurt. The deputy chief said two firefighters were evaluated but returned to work soon after.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.

The fire department said the apartment manager and the Red Cross are working with the tenants who lived in the building.