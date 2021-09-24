Fort Bend County Fair returns to Rosenberg after cancellation due to COVID-19 last year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – After it was canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the 85th annual Fort Bend County Fair kicked off on Friday.

A parade included everything from marching bands and cheerleaders to hot rods and pageant queens.

“We really missed it last year, so we’re glad it’s back so we can all be together again,” said Katy Jones.

It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19, but mayors from Richmond and Rosenberg didn’t want to miss it again this year.

“I think now is the time as a community start breaking out and coming around,” said Mayor Kevin Raines of Rosenberg.

“Our residents wanted it so we gave it to our residents. That’s what it’s all about,” said Mayor Becky Haas of Richmond.

The young stars from the Needville Little League Team served as the parade’s grand marshal.

It’s all a way to bring families together.

“It’s something we did as kids, born and raised, so it’s time to carry on the tradition,” said Clark Jones.

Ad

The Fort Bend County Fair runs through October 3. The county fair was set to include a carnival, livestock show and rodeo, a BBQ cookoff and live music.