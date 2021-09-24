Boy hailed a neighborhood hero after vacant house fire spreads through neighbor’s home in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A boy is hailed a neighborhood hero after he called police for a fire that occurred in northwest Harris County early Friday morning.

Caden Rohrick was alerted of the fire by his mother, which ignited inside a vacant home at Vanlynn Lane and Red Wolf Court around 12:40 a.m. He proceeded to alert the other neighbors in the area and called police.

“It was just smoking ash everywhere, like ash all over the skies,” he said. “I was scared that other houses were going to catch on fire.”

The fire from the vacant house spread to a neighboring home, where all residents inside the home were able to evacuate safely, officials said.

Cy-Fair fire crews responded to the scene where the fire was extinguished safely. A cause of the fire is still unknown.

No injuries were reported in the area, authorities say.