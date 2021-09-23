Norwegian Cruise Line to bring its Prima ship to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing its newest ship to Galveston with cruises starting in 2022.

The ship called the Norwegian Prima will begin with two roundtrip western Caribbean voyages from Galveston: a three-day cruise on Oct. 27, 2022, and a four-day cruise on Oct. 31, 2022 -- part of the new ship’s “inaugural year sailing bucket-list itineraries,” Houston Business Journal reported, citing Norwegian.

Starting in the winter season 2023 and 2024, the ship will homeport out of Galveston, offering seven-day voyages to the western Caribbean out of Galveston. The ship will call to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Harvest Caye, a private island in Belize; and Roatan Island, Honduras.

The ship is 965 feet long, more than 142,000 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy, according to the cruise line.

The company touted its entertainment options onboard in a news release about the ship, including a three-level go-kart racetrack called Prima Speedway.

The ship will sail on its maiden voyage on Aug. 17, 2022, on an itinerary from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Reykjavik, Iceland, with stops in Zeebrugge, Bergen, and Geiranger in Norway, and Akureyri and Isafjordur in Iceland, according to Cruise Hive.

Take a look at the ship through these promotional photos from the cruise line.

