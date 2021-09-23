Katy ISD ranked No. 1 school district in Houston area in new list

Katy Independent School District has been ranked as the No. 1 school district in the Houston area, according to Niche’s Best Schools list.

Out of 1,018 Texas school districts, Katy ISD was ranked No. 1 in the Houston area and No. 13 in Texas, Niche’s list stated.

“This recognition reflects the deep commitment of our staff and support of our local community to provide exceptional educational experiences to our more than 88,000 students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “I am extremely proud of our educators and staff who work tirelessly to ensure our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in school and beyond.”

Niche also ranked 14 Katy ISD elementary schools among the best schools in the Greater Houston area. Eight Katy ISD junior highs and three high schools also ranked high in their respective categories.

Katy ISD Best Public Elementary Schools

#1 Alexander Elementary

#2 Hayes Elementary

#3 Griffin Elementary

#4 Kilpatrick Elementary

#5 Stanley Elementary

#6 WoodCreek Elementary

#7 Wilson Elementary

#8 Jenks Elementary

#9 Pattison Elementary

#12 Rylander Elementary

#15 Katy Elementary

#19 Williams Elementary

#20 Exley Elementary

#21 Davidson Elementary

Katy ISD Best Public Middle Schools

#1 Tays Junior High

#2 Seven Lakes Junior High

#3 Beckendorff Junior High

#4 Beck Junior High

#7 WoodCreek Junior High

#8 McMeans Junior High

#9 Cinco Ranch Junior High

#14 Memorial Parkway Junior High

Katy ISD Best Public High Schools

#4 Seven Lakes High School

#6 Tompkins High School

#7 Cinco Ranch High School

For more information on the Niche Rankings for Katy ISD, visit their website.