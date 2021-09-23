16 emaciated dogs recovered from Washington County property, Houston SPCA says

Washington County deputies recovered 16 emaciated dogs from a property in Washington County near Chapel Hill.

The dogs were discovered living in poor conditions. Six dogs were tethered while 10 others were roaming loose or kept inside a debris-filled home, Houston SPCA staff said in a release.

The dogs are now receiving individualized veterinary exams, and nutritional care at the Houston SPCA.

“We know that dogs in rural areas are often used for security and while that is not against state law, it’s obvious these animals are suffering from severe neglect,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator at the Houston SPCA. “Simply picking up the phone or going online to report this kind of abuse will save lives,” added Reynolds.

Residents in Houston, Harris County and 10 other surrounding counties can report suspected animal cruelty to the Houston SPCA over the phone at (713) 869-SPCA or at www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that operates solely on donations.

