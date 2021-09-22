KIPP Texas rescinds mask mandate after Texas Attorney General’s Office threatens possible legal action

HOUSTON – KIPP Texas Public Schools rescinded its mask mandate Wednesday after the Texas Attorney General’s Office threatened possible legal action against the charter school network.

“We are under tight scrutiny from the State and are more at risk of losing State funding that would not allow us to operate. In other words, by defying the mask mandate, we could run the risk of being shut down, unlike a traditional district,” said Sehba Ali, KIPP Texas Public Schools CEO.

The charter school network implemented its mask mandate Sept. 8 and said it observed “notable improvement” in its health and safety metrics while the mask requirement was in effect.

“When we look at the data, we have seen COVID cases on our campuses decrease significantly,” KIPP Texas stated in a release.

On September 20, KIPP Texas received a letter from the Texas Attorney General’s office directing the charter school network to rescind or cease enforcing its mask mandate. Non-action could result in legal action.

Ad

“KIPP Texas’ firm belief that wearing masks properly is one of the safest health measures we can take has not, and will not, change,” KIPP Texas stated in the release. “Our mask mandate, however, must change effective Wednesday, September 22.”

Paxton’s office maintains a list of the government entities mandating masks in defiance of Abbott’s executive order. View the list here.