Teen shot ‘multiple times’ near Kashmere High School

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a shooting scene in a park near Kashmere High School and there is a lockdown at the school with a staggered release of students at 3:50 p.m.
The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Bennington, across from Kashmere High School about 1:35 p.m.
UPDATE: We will have a media briefing here at the scene shortly. #hounews https://t.co/34CyW9O0av pic.twitter.com/asKRKuFvd7— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 22, 2021
A teenager, who police say is not believed to be a student, was shot multiple times and is at an area hospital.
The suspect fled.
The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will bring you more details as they become available.
HPD Commanders & PIO are heading to a shooting scene in a park at 5098 Bennington, across from Kashmere H.S. about 1:35 p.m. A teen, not believed to be a student, was shot multiple times and is at an area hospital. The suspect fled. Further info at the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/YKKuKU9IP2— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 22, 2021