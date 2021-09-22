Teen shot ‘multiple times’ near Kashmere High School

Houston police are responding to a shooting scene in a park near Kashmere High School.

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a shooting scene in a park near Kashmere High School and there is a lockdown at the school with a staggered release of students at 3:50 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Bennington, across from Kashmere High School about 1:35 p.m.

A teenager, who police say is not believed to be a student, was shot multiple times and is at an area hospital.

The suspect fled.

The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

