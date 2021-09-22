Clear icon
Local News

Teen shot ‘multiple times’ near Kashmere High School

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a shooting scene in a park near Kashmere High School and there is a lockdown at the school with a staggered release of students at 3:50 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Bennington, across from Kashmere High School about 1:35 p.m.

A teenager, who police say is not believed to be a student, was shot multiple times and is at an area hospital.

The suspect fled.

The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will bring you more details as they become available.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

