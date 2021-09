A 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Atascocita on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Precinct 4 constable deputies said.

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-year-old boy is injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Atascocita Wednesday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said.

Deputies said it happened on Eagle Springs Parkway neat Redwood Hollow Lane.

Authorities said Atascocita EMS is en route to treat the boy for his injuries. Fire officials said he is in stable condition with minor injuries.

Deputies asked drivers to use caution while driving through the area.