Local News

Security video catches moment armed man attacks victim during robbery in west Houston

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Police are searching for the man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in southwest Houston.
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in west Houston.

The incident happened around 10:18 p.m. on Sept 10 at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Richmond, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim was at the apartment complex when they are approached by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s possessions.

According to authorities, the man hit the victim in the head with the gun before taking off with the victim’s belongings.

The man is described as a Black man in his early to mid-20s. He was of thin build and was wearing a white muscle shirt and dark shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

