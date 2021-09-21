Search for suspects underway after 14-year-old fatally shot in Kingwood, deputies say

KINGWOOD, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Kingwood Monday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said at about 8:20 p.m., they were dispatched to the 25000 block of N. King Mills Lane for reports of shots fired.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned a woman was walking on N. Kings Mill Lane when she heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of Pauldron Drive. According to investigators, the woman said she also witnessed two black males run from the area.

According to deputies, the woman continued her walk when she came upon an unresponsive 14-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies said the woman called authorities.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit said the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the teen are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.