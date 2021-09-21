CVS Health looking to hire 3,200 new employees across Texas stores

FEBRUARY 16: A sign is posted in front of a CVS store (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CVS Health is looking to hire more than 3,000 new employees across its Texas stores during a one-day national career event.

On Friday, CVS will recruit 25,000 candidates nationwide to fill new and existing positions.

Of the 25,000 jobs available, 3,200 of them are located across CVS Pharmacy stores in Texas.

Most of the available 3,200 positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates.

CVS is looking to quickly fill these open positions.

Interested candidates may apply by texting “CVS” to 25000 to learn about the open jobs and being an online application.