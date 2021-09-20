Sheep on the lam-b! Baaad boys escape enclosure, lead officers on highway-adjacent chase

Two sheep escaped their enclosure Sunday and led officers on a highway-adjacent chase in San Antonio.

The adorable escapees were sighted grazing -- without a permit, mind you -- in an open field near a highway. The city’s 311 dispatchers received multiple reports and dispatched several animal care officers to apprehend the baaad boys, the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services detailed in a social media post.

As officers closed in, the gallivanting grazers “got spooked” and attempted to evade arrest. Unwittingly, they ran toward an access road. Fortunately, a large group of officers formed “human walls” to prevent the pair from jumping onto the highway.

At some point, the sheep gave chase once again, eluding officers by hopping over a retaining wall and wandering onto the highway. The officers quickly herded the pair off the busy roadway and ultimately apprehended the runaways after corralling them into a fenced courtyard.

“We’re happy to report they are back home without injury and apparently without stress....they went back to eating greens as soon as they got back in their pen!” said staff with the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services.