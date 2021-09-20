Police working to learn more after they receive conflicting stories from victims involved in triple shooting

An investigation is underway after police said three people were involved in a shooting in Houston’s Southside.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hickok Lane near Scott Street in southeast Houston, police said.

According to two of the people involved in the shooting, they were waiting for a friend when someone in a mask approached them and opened fire. One person was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the hip. After the shooting, police said the two drove themselves to a gas station 2900 Almeda Genoa.

However, police said a third victim who was shot in the neck and upper torso told authorities he was at the location on Hickok when two people shot at him from a vehicle.

The description given to police by the third victim matched the vehicle and two victims who went to the gas station, police said.

Authorities said they are working to nail down the facts since they are getting conflicting stories.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).