Cars piled up in multi-vehicle crash eastbound on I-10 in Sealy area

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Cars piled up on the eastbound side of I-10 in the Sealy area on Sept. 20, 2021.
Cars piled up on the eastbound side of I-10 in the Sealy area on Sept. 20, 2021. (Sealy Police Department/Facebook)

HOUSTON – A car came to rest on top of another car in a crash involving at least 5 vehicles on I-10 eastbound in the Sealy area, according to a video from the Sealy Police Department Monday.

Traffic is closed eastbound on I-10 at FM 1458.

Major accident 723 EB total shut down

Posted by San Felipe Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

Video shared on the police department’s Facebook page showed multiple vehicles smashed together. One vehicle -- a white SUV-type -- lay on top of another car. The vehicle underneath had flat tires a crashed hood and trunk.

KPRC 2 is working to get more details on this crash and as we learn more, we’ll relay it to you in this article.

