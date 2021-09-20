Cars piled up in multi-vehicle crash eastbound on I-10 in Sealy area

Cars piled up on the eastbound side of I-10 in the Sealy area on Sept. 20, 2021.

HOUSTON – A car came to rest on top of another car in a crash involving at least 5 vehicles on I-10 eastbound in the Sealy area, according to a video from the Sealy Police Department Monday.

Traffic is closed eastbound on I-10 at FM 1458.

Video shared on the police department’s Facebook page showed multiple vehicles smashed together. One vehicle -- a white SUV-type -- lay on top of another car. The vehicle underneath had flat tires a crashed hood and trunk.

