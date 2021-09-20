AG Paxton files lawsuit to stop Biden administration guidance on bathroom, language usage in Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit to stop the Biden administration’s guidance that will require employers to allow exceptions on the usage of bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dress codes and personal pronouns based upon the gender identities of their employees.

The lawsuit states that the June 15 guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is unlawful because it increases the scope of liability for all employers, including the State of Texas in its capacity as an employer, according to a news release. The lawsuit states that the guidance is an overreach by the federal government and that states have the right to enact their own policies such as bathroom usage, according to the release.

“States should be able to choose protection of privacy for their employers over subjective views of gender, and this illegal guidance puts many women and children at risk,” Paxton is quoted as saying in the news release. “If the Biden administration thinks they can force states to comply with their political agenda, my office will fight against their radical attempt at social change. These backdoor attempts to force businesses, including the state of Texas, to align with their beliefs is unacceptable.”

