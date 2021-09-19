Around 75 pets die in fire at Texas boarding facility, authorities say

Some 75 pets died overnight in a fire at a Georgetown, Texas boarding facility, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, crews with the Georgetown Fire Department were dispatched to Ponderosa Pet Resort at 2518 N. Austin Ave. in reference to a report the facility had caught fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, about four minutes after receiving the call, they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Despite the efforts made by the firefighters, all the pets inside the pet-boarding facility died, authorities said.

“We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said. “We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to include the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible.”

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, as well as whether there were any fire suppression or smoke alarms in the building.

The facility owner is cooperating with authorities and is contacting the pet owners.

Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan held a news conference on the fire Sunday. View the full news conference in the video below.