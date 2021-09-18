Teen killed, man injured in crash on Buffalo Speedway in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old girl is dead following a crash on Buffalo Speedway Friday afternoon, Houston police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash in the 13900 block of Buffalo Speedway around 6:30 p.m.

Police said an 18-year-old man who was driving a pickup truck was possibly speeding when another vehicle pulled in front of him. Officers said the 18-year-old driver clipped the vehicle and started spinning out of control.

The 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

Buffalo Speedway is closed in both directions, drivers are asked to avoid the area.