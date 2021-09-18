Lynchburg Ferry to remain closed due to damage from Nicholas

Lynchburg Ferry, as seen in an image from the HCTRA website, collected on Sept. 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – The Lynchburg Ferry is now closed for repairs due to damage from Nicholas, according to a social media post from the ferry service.

A social media post says the facility is closed until further notice due to downed powerlines.

The Lynchburg Ferry, which crosses the Houston Ship Channel, connects North and South Independence Parkway and the San Jacinto Battleground Monument. Harris County has provided the ferry service free of charge since 1888, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s information.