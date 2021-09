(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

People protest masks and vaccines at a rally at Houston City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – About 30 people came to a rally at Houston City Hall Saturday to decry masks and vaccines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

People made speeches with police officers standing by. KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke reported that the gathering is peaceful and that it looks as if a concert is planned for the event as well.

Here are some photos of the rally from early Saturday morning:

